AccuWeather Alert: Warnings issued in NJ, NYC as storms move through

FULL LIST | Warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service
The severe weather pattern will continue Thursday as well, with strong thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and evening for much of the Tri-State area.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Evening storms with a high of 89.
Friday
Less humid with a high of 87.
Saturday
Summer sun with a high of 89.
Sunday
Sunny and nice. High of 91.
Monday
Humid storms with a high of 94.
Tuesday
Another chance of storms with a high of 91.
Wednesday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 86.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.