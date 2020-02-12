weather

AccuWeather Alert: Warnings issued in NJ, NYC as storms move through

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Flash Flood Warnings are in effect as storms move across the Tri-State area.

FULL LIST | Warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service

The severe weather pattern will continue Thursday as well, with strong thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and evening for much of the Tri-State area.
Severe thunderstorms move through the tri-state area and will continue into Wednesday night.



7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Evening storms with a high of 89.

Friday
Less humid with a high of 87.

Saturday
Summer sun with a high of 89.

Sunday

Sunny and nice. High of 91.

Monday
Humid storms with a high of 94.

Tuesday
Another chance of storms with a high of 91.

Wednesday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 86.



