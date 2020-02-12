AccuWeather Alert: Wind advisory and a thunderstorm

In addition to the wind Sunday evening, much of the area will see a few showers and a thunderstorm.
Monday
Blustery and cooler. High of 54.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 60.
Wednesday
Mild PM rain. High of 63.
Thursday
Mainly AM rain with a high of 46.
Friday
Blustery and chilly. High of 43.
Saturday
Brisk breaks with a high of 56.
Sunday
Cloudier and mild. High of 62.
