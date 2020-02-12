weather

AccuWeather Alert: Windy and wet

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- AccuWeather Alert: On Sunday conditions will turn windy with rain at times, some of it will be heavy, and watch out for a strong thunderstorm late in the day.



Sunday
AccuWeather Alert: Windy and wet. High of 62.

Monday
Blustery and cooler with a high of 54.

Tuesday
Near normal. High of 57.

Wednesday
A few PM showers with a high of 61.

Thursday
Chillier rain. High of 46.

Friday
Blustery and cold with a high of 43.

Saturday
Brisk breaks. High of 54.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

