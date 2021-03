NEW YORK (WABC) -- AccuWeather Alert: On Sunday conditions will turn windy with rain at times, some of it will be heavy, and watch out for a strong thunderstorm late in the day.AccuWeather Alert: Windy and wet. High of 62.Blustery and cooler with a high of 54.Near normal. High of 57.A few PM showers with a high of 61.Chillier rain. High of 46.Blustery and cold with a high of 43.Brisk breaks. High of 54.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app