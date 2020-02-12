AccuWeather Alert: Windy, colder, and early showers

Thursday
Windy and cooler with a high of 48.
Friday
Brisk and cold. High of 43.
Saturday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 56.
Sunday
Turning milder. High of 60.
Monday
Nice blend with a high of 61.
Tuesday
Quite mild. High of 62.
Wednesday
Warm and showery with a high of 65.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.