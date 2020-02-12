weather

AccuWeather Alert: Windy, colder, and early showers

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be windy and temperatures will turn colder. There will be rain early that tapers to a couple of showers midday and ending in the early afternoon.

Thursday
Windy and cooler with a high of 48.

Friday
Brisk and cold. High of 43.

Saturday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 56.

Sunday
Turning milder. High of 60.

Monday
Nice blend with a high of 61.

Tuesday
Quite mild. High of 62.

Wednesday
Warm and showery with a high of 65.

