AccuWeather: Beautiful October day

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be beautiful with comfortable temperatures in the high-60s.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Friday
Fall classic. High of 68.

Saturday
Warmer again with a high of 77.

Sunday
PM shower. High of 72.

Monday
Damp via Delta. High of 66.

Tuesday
Still showery with a high of 70.

Wednesday
Soggy stretch? High of 70.

Thursday
Warm breeze with a high of 72.

