AccuWeather: Beautiful weekend

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Breezy and nice with a high of 71.
Sunday
Warm mix with a high of 75.
Monday
Breezy and bright with a high of 64.
Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 61.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 58.
Thursday
Stays cool with a high of 59.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 61.
