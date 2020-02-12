weather

AccuWeather: Beautiful weekend

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get ready for a beautiful weekend!

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Lee Goldberg breaks down the remaining coastal storms tonight before revealing weekend projections in the 70s.



Saturday
Breezy and nice with a high of 71.

Sunday

Warm mix with a high of 75.

Monday
Breezy and bright with a high of 64.

Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 61.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 58.

Thursday
Stays cool with a high of 59.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 61.



