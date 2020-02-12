AccuWeather: Bluer skies and warmer

We'll see similar conditions on Wednesday.
A shower is possible north and west of the City on Wednesday, but more widespread showers and storms will hold off until later in the week.
Tuesday
Turning warmer. High 77.
Wednesday
Clouds and sun. High 76.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms. High 75.
Friday
Humid thunderstorms. High 75.
Saturday
Warm with breaks of sun. High 80.
Sunday
Sun and clouds. High 84.
Monday
Partly sunny and quite warm. High 88.
