AccuWeather: Bluer skies and warmer

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather: Late breaks

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sun will mix with clouds on Tuesday as temperatures rise into the upper 70s.

We'll see similar conditions on Wednesday.


A shower is possible north and west of the City on Wednesday, but more widespread showers and storms will hold off until later in the week.

Tuesday
Turning warmer. High 77.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun. High 76.

Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms. High 75.

Friday

Humid thunderstorms. High 75.

Saturday
Warm with breaks of sun. High 80.

Sunday
Sun and clouds. High 84.

Monday
Partly sunny and quite warm. High 88.

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

