AccuWeather: Breezy and bright

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Breezy and bright with a high of 57.
Sunday
Dry during the day with a high of 63.
Monday
Stormy start with a high of 68.
Tuesday
Windy mix with a high of 58.
Wednesday
Rain possible with a high of 52.
Thursday
Shower or two with a high of 54.
Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 56.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.