AccuWeather: Breezy and bright

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend will be off to a bright and breezy start.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Lee Goldberg has the exclusive accuweather forecast for the tri-state area.



Saturday
Breezy and bright with a high of 57.

Sunday
Dry during the day with a high of 63.

Monday
Stormy start with a high of 68.

Tuesday
Windy mix with a high of 58.

Wednesday
Rain possible with a high of 52.

Thursday
Shower or two with a high of 54.

Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 56.



