AccuWeather: Breezy Beauty

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and noticeably less humid with a refreshing breeze.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Sunday

Breezy beauty with a high of 78.

Monday
Pleasant blend with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Periods of rain with a high of 75.

Wednesday
Limited sun with a high of 80.

Thursday

Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 86.

Friday
Still sticky with a high of 85.

Saturday
Partly sunny and pleasant with a high of 80.



