NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and noticeably less humid with a refreshing breeze.
Watch Rising Risk: An Eyewitness News Weather Special this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. on Channel 7.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Sunday
Breezy beauty with a high of 78.
Monday
Pleasant blend with a high of 77.
Tuesday
Periods of rain with a high of 75.
Wednesday
Limited sun with a high of 80.
Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 86.
Friday
Still sticky with a high of 85.
Saturday
Partly sunny and pleasant with a high of 80.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Breezy Beauty
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News