AccuWeather: Bright but brisk ahead of more snow

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- More seasonable temperatures return on Wednesday with bright sunshine ahead of yet another winter storm.

A Winter Storm Watch for New York City and much of the Tri-State has been issued for Thursday.


Wednesday
Mostly sunny and cold with a high of 32, but overnight lows could lead to freezing on the roadways.

Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow to rain mix with a high of 30.
Friday
Morning rain or a mix with a high of 36.

Saturday
Biting wind with a high of 34.


Sunday
Not as harsh with a high of 34.

Monday
Snow or rain. High 40.

Tuesday
Partly sunny. High 44.

