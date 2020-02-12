AccuWeather: Bright but brisk ahead of more snow

A Winter Storm Watch for New York City and much of the Tri-State has been issued for Thursday.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and cold with a high of 32, but overnight lows could lead to freezing on the roadways.
Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow to rain mix with a high of 30.
Friday
Morning rain or a mix with a high of 36.
Saturday
Biting wind with a high of 34.
Sunday
Not as harsh with a high of 34.
Monday
Snow or rain. High 40.
Tuesday
Partly sunny. High 44.
