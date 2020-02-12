weather

AccuWeather: Brisk and bright

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be more brisk but will still be bright with blue skies.

Thursday
Breezy and blue with a high of 45.

Friday
Nice and normal with a high of 43.

Saturday
Some rain possible with a high of 51.

Sunday
Soggier to the south with a high of 48.

Monday
Breezy clearing with a high of 50.

Tuesday
Brisk blend with a high of 39.

Wednesday
Chance of rain with a high of 44.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Wild weather exacerbates pothole problem on Long Island
Salon owner collects items to help people in need across Texas
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
Here's how much snow fell in Tri-State area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: How NYPD plans to tackle recent rise in subway crimes
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works well in big 'real world' test
Cuomo responds after ex-aide says he kissed her, suggested strip poker
'It's devastating': Child struck, killed by own school bus in NYC
Lawyer jumps into pet grooming business amid COVID court shutdown
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
COVID Vaccine Updates: 17% of US adults now vaccinated
Show More
Twins use YouTube to keep remote students engaged in biology
New photos of woman accused of hitting toddler on subway
Wild weather exacerbates pothole problem on Long Island
Springsteen pleads guilty to 1 count in DUI case, other charges dropped
NJ woman missing for 2 weeks found safe, back home with family
More TOP STORIES News