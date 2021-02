AccuWeather: Brisk and chilly after the snow

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a brisk and chilly Monday with sunshine and patchy clouds after a snowy Sunday.After most of the area received 3 to 6 inches of snow, a Winter Storm Warning ended for most of the Tri-State area but remained in effect for Long Island.The next chance for snow is Tuesday. Most of the area is expecting to receive a coating up to an inch.Brisk and colder with a high of 30.Rain or snow? High of 38.Brisk and chillier with a high of 32.A bit of PM snow with a high of 28.Cold and overcast with a high of 32.Very cold. High of 28.Even colder with a high of 22.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app