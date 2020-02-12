weather

AccuWeather: Brisk and chilly after the snow

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a brisk and chilly Monday with sunshine and patchy clouds after a snowy Sunday.

After most of the area received 3 to 6 inches of snow, a Winter Storm Warning ended for most of the Tri-State area but remained in effect for Long Island.

The next chance for snow is Tuesday. Most of the area is expecting to receive a coating up to an inch.


Monday
Brisk and colder with a high of 30.

Tuesday
Rain or snow? High of 38.

Wednesday
Brisk and chillier with a high of 32.

Thursday
A bit of PM snow with a high of 28.

Friday
Cold and overcast with a high of 32.

Saturday
Very cold. High of 28.

Sunday
Even colder with a high of 22.

