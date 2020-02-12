weather

AccuWeather: Brisk and showery

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Wake-Up Weather: Brisk and showery

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain will carry over to Friday with brisk, scattered showers throughout the Tri-State area for most of the day.
EMBED More News Videos

Rain will carry over to Friday with brisk, scattered showers throughout the Tri-State area for most of the day.





Friday
Raw and rainy with a high of 54.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 59.

Sunday
Scattered showers with a high of 61.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 64.

Tuesday
Warmer mix with a high of 70.

Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 62.

Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 61.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Our America: Climate of Hope
The best spots to find bluebonnets!
'Average' hurricane season now includes more storms: NOAA
Help on the way after NY residents suffer decades of flooding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New video triggers backlash to Andrew Yang's mayoral candidacy
Motive sought after handyman shoots well-known construction worker
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Best friends accepted into Ivy League schools
Protestors block traffic, shut down Holland Tunnel
NYPD defends no knock warrants as crucial for drug, gun searches
R. Kelly to be moved to NYC for sex-trafficking trial: Judge
Show More
Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' during COVID hearing
Dog saved after getting paw stuck in escalator at NJ train station
Police kill man who opened fire outside San Antonio airport
Pair of young seals ready to be released back into ocean
The Countdown: Andrew Yang under fire over video; Biden imposes sanctions against Russia
More TOP STORIES News