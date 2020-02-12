AccuWeather: Brisk and showery

Friday
Raw and rainy with a high of 54.
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 59.
Sunday
Scattered showers with a high of 61.
Monday
A few showers with a high of 64.
Tuesday
Warmer mix with a high of 70.
Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 62.
Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 61.
