Weather

AccuWeather: Chilly start to the weekend

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a stormy, windy end to the week, the weekend gets off to a chilly start!

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Colder again. High 39.

Sunday
A few flakes with a high of 44.

Monday
Milder, showers with a high of 49.

Tuesday
Showers for some. High 47.

Wednesday
Brisk, clearing. High 44.

Thursday
Here comes the rain again. High 42.

Friday
Clearing. High 40.

