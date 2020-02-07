AccuWeather: Chilly start to the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a stormy, windy end to the week, the weekend gets off to a chilly start!
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Colder again. High 39.
Sunday
A few flakes with a high of 44.
Monday
Milder, showers with a high of 49.
Tuesday
Showers for some. High 47.
Wednesday
Brisk, clearing. High 44.
Thursday
Here comes the rain again. High 42.
Friday
Clearing. High 40.
