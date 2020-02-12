weather

AccuWeather: Chilly sunshine

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday with be chilly with plenty of sunshine making way for increasing cloudiness in the evening.

You'll find the latest snowfall totals from the Thursday-Friday storm here.

Sunday
Chilly sunshine with a high of 36.

Monday
Wet snow and rain. High 41.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 44.

Wednesday
Turning milder. High of 48.

Thursday
Mild clouds with a high of 46.

Friday
Mostly cloudy. High of 37.

Saturday
Some rain? with a high of 44.

