AccuWeather: Chilly sunshine

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday with be chilly with plenty of sunshine making way for increasing cloudiness in the evening.You'll find the latest snowfall totals from the Thursday-Friday storm here Chilly sunshine with a high of 36.Wet snow and rain. High 41.Clouds and sun with a high of 44.Turning milder. High of 48.Mild clouds with a high of 46.Mostly cloudy. High of 37.Some rain? with a high of 44.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app