AccuWeather: Clouds to sun

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday we'll see morning clouds which will break for some sun and then we're partly to mostly cloudy at night.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for parts of the area until Monday morning.




Monday
Clouds to sun with a high of 43.

Tuesday
More clouds. High of 43.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 41.

Thursday
Plenty of sun. High of 43.

Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 40.

Saturday
Clouds breaking. High of 40.

Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 42.

