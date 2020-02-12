weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be cloudy and damp with periods of rain that will taper off in the afternoon.

Saturday
Cloudy and damp with a high of 51.

Sunday
Rain returns. High of 46.

Monday
Breezy breaks with a high of 52.

Tuesday
Brisk and colder. High of 36.

Wednesday
Period of rain/mix possible with a high of 44.

Thursday
Partly sunny. High of 52.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 46.

