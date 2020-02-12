AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp

Saturday
Cloudy and damp with a high of 51.
Sunday
Rain returns. High of 46.
Monday
Breezy breaks with a high of 52.
Tuesday
Brisk and colder. High of 36.
Wednesday
Period of rain/mix possible with a high of 44.
Thursday
Partly sunny. High of 52.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 46.
