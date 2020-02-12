NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be variably cloudy, breezy, and milder and there could be a brief sprinkle or shower mainly north and west of New York City.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Monday
Breezy and milder with a high of 48.
Tuesday
Blustery and colder. High of 37.
Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 40.
Thursday
Mainly PM rain. High of 54.
Friday
HAPPY NEW YEAR!: Periods of rain with a high of 49.
Saturday
Mild sun and clouds. High of 54.
Sunday
Cooler blend with a high of 44.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy and mild
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News