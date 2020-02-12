AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy and mild

weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be variably cloudy, breezy, and milder and there could be a brief sprinkle or shower mainly north and west of New York City.



Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Monday
Breezy and milder with a high of 48.

Tuesday
Blustery and colder. High of 37.

Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 40.

Thursday
Mainly PM rain. High of 54.

Friday
HAPPY NEW YEAR!: Periods of rain with a high of 49.

Saturday
Mild sun and clouds. High of 54.

Sunday
Cooler blend with a high of 44.

