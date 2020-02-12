AccuWeather: Cold but dry end of the week

The flurry of winter storms will not let up for long with 3 chances for snow or a mix over the next 7 days.
Here's how much snow fell across the area on Thursday.
Friday
Cold but dry. High 28.
Saturday
Sun to clouds. High 28.
Sunday
AM icy mix. High 32.
Monday
Flakes late? High 33.
Tuesday
Wintry mix. High 32.
Wednesday
Clouds and sun. High 36.
Thursday
Snow or rain. High 34.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.