AccuWeather: Cold but dry end of the week

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We get a break from the snow but not the wintry feel to end the week.

The flurry of winter storms will not let up for long with 3 chances for snow or a mix over the next 7 days.

Here's how much snow fell across the area on Thursday.

Friday
Cold but dry. High 28.

Saturday
Sun to clouds. High 28.

Sunday
AM icy mix. High 32.

Monday
Flakes late? High 33.

Tuesday
Wintry mix. High 32.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun. High 36.

Thursday
Snow or rain. High 34.

