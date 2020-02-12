AccuWeather: Dry delight

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android
Wednesday
Pleasant sunshine with a high of 78.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and nice. High of 77.
Friday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 83.
Saturday
Shower and thunderstorm possible. High of 86.
Sunday
Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 85.
Monday
Partly sunny. High of 85.
Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms. High of 83.
