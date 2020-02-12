AccuWeather: Dry delight

weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be a dry delight with plenty of sun and low humidity, and temperatures reaching a comfortable upper 70s.

Wednesday
Pleasant sunshine with a high of 78.

Thursday
Mostly sunny and nice. High of 77.

Friday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 83.

Saturday
Shower and thunderstorm possible. High of 86.

Sunday
Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 85.

Monday
Partly sunny. High of 85.

Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms. High of 83.


