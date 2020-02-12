weather

AccuWeather: Early clouds give way to sun

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a pleasant Memorial Day afternoon when early low clouds give way to sun.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
AM low clouds with a high of 70.

Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 77.

Wednesday
Warmer blend with a high of 80.

Thursday

Sunny and a thunderstorm with a high of 81.

Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 80.

Saturday
Chance of storms with a high of 78.

Sunday
Turning sunny with a high of 74.



