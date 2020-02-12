weather

AccuWeather: Early shower then sunshine

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Friday we'll see an early shower, but sunshine breaks through the clouds in the afternoon.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Friday
Clearing and drier with a high of 76.

Saturday
Better half of the weekend. High of 73.



Sunday
Trending drier with a high of 77.

Monday
Clearing and drier with a high of 78.

Tuesday
Fall feel. High of 71.

Wednesday
Gorgeous day with a high of 74.

Thursday
Warmer breeze. High of 79.



