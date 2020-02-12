AccuWeather: Early shower then sunshine

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Friday
Clearing and drier with a high of 76.
Saturday
Better half of the weekend. High of 73.
Sunday
Trending drier with a high of 77.
Monday
Clearing and drier with a high of 78.
Tuesday
Fall feel. High of 71.
Wednesday
Gorgeous day with a high of 74.
Thursday
Warmer breeze. High of 79.
