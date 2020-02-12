AccuWeather Forecast: Early showers and windy

Tuesday
Showers and windy with a high of 43.
Wednesday
Fair amount of sun. High of 40.
Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: PM rain and wind with a high of 55.
Friday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain to flakes. High of 52.
Saturday
Brisk and cold with a high of 33.
Sunday
Still a chill. High of 34.
Monday
Late rain with a high of 44.
