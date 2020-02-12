weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Early showers and windy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will start off with showers and gusty winds with temperatures in the mid-40s.



Tuesday
Showers and windy with a high of 43.

Wednesday
Fair amount of sun. High of 40.

Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: PM rain and wind with a high of 55.

Friday

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain to flakes. High of 52.

Saturday
Brisk and cold with a high of 33.

Sunday
Still a chill. High of 34.

Monday
Late rain with a high of 44.

