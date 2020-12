AccuWeather Forecast: Milder, sunny and dry

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be even milder with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid-50s.Even milder. High of 54.PM rain with a high of 55.AM light rain. High of 58.Back to blustery with a high of 45.Brisk blend. High of 42.Shower chance with a high of 39.Early snow? High of 38.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app