weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Milder, sunny and dry

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be even milder with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid-50s.

Friday
Even milder. High of 54.

Saturday
PM rain with a high of 55.

Sunday
AM light rain. High of 58.

Monday
Back to blustery with a high of 45.

Tuesday
Brisk blend. High of 42.

Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 39.

Thursday
Early snow? High of 38.



