AccuWeather Forecast: Plenty of sun

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday we'll have plenty of sun and mild temperatures.

Sunday

Sunny and mild. High of 59.

Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 56.

Tuesday
Partly sunny. High of 60.


Wednesday
Variable clouds with a high of 57.


Thursday
A few showers. High of 59.

Friday
AM rain and maybe a thunderstorm with a high of 62.

Saturday
Partly sunny. High of 60.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century.

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

