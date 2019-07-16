AccuWeather Forecast: Sizzling stretch continues Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The stretch of sizzling July weather will continue on Wednesday with temperatures again above 90.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Hot and humid with the chance of a thunderstorm and a high of 91.
Thursday
Storms possible from the remnants of Barry with a high of 83.
Friday
Steamy and hot with a high of 93.
Saturday
Extremely hot and humid with a thunderstorm and high of 96.
Sunday
Sticky heat with a high of 95.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 90.
Tuesday
Finally a bit cooler with partly sunny skies and a high of 84.
