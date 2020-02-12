weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Snow flurries, light rain push through

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some snow flurries and light rain will push through the region Wednesday, as temperatures struggle to get past the mid-30s.

RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service




Wednesday
Sun to clouds. High of 39.

Thursday
Partly sunny and milder with a high of 50.

Friday
Mild mix. High of 52.

Saturday
Shower possible with a high of 56.

Sunday
Chance of rain. High of 55.

Monday
Back to blustery with a high of 45.

Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 42.



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Today's sunset was earliest of the year, not on Winter Solstice
NJ cousins organize hurricane relief for victims in Honduras
Dangerous waves knock down bicyclist along Chicago bike trail
Hurricane Iota hammers Central America
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify remains of woman found in NYC in July
Popular rapper faces gun charges after police raid NJ home
William Shakespeare among 1st vaccinated in England
Elderly woman killed, firefighter injured in NY house fire
Poll shows 63% willing to take COVID-19 vaccine in US
NYPD releases video of FedEx driver shot in back while making delivery
The Countdown: Supreme Court rejects bid to stop Biden's PA win
Show More
40 years after his death, New Yorkers remember John Lennon
SCOTUS rejects GOP bid to halt Biden's Pennsylvania win
Nurse loses job over TikTok video
Giant 9-pound goldfish found in South Carolina lake
NYC official calls for closure of indoor dining, non-essential businesses
More TOP STORIES News