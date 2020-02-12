AccuWeather Forecast: Snow flurries, light rain push through

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some snow flurries and light rain will push through the region Wednesday, as temperatures struggle to get past the mid-30s.
Wednesday
Sun to clouds. High of 39.
Thursday
Partly sunny and milder with a high of 50.
Friday
Mild mix. High of 52.
Saturday
Shower possible with a high of 56.
Sunday
Chance of rain. High of 55.
Monday
Back to blustery with a high of 45.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 42.
