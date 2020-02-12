AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cold

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sun and clouds for Friday with some cold temperatures followed by the coldest night of the season!
Saturday
Sun and Clouds. High of 30.
Sunday
A few showers and warmer. High 38
Monday
Clouds and sun. High 40.
Tuesday
Early mix with a high of 40.
Wednesday
Breezy blend. High 41.
Thursday
Mild Christmas Eve with possible showers. High 52.
Friday
Becoming blustery with a high of 44.
