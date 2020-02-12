weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Warm and partly sunny

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We're back to mild on Thursday after rain showers pass overnight, and we could have a shot at reaching 70.
We're back to mild on Thursday after rain showers pass overnight, and we could have a shot at reaching 70.



Thursday
Sun and clouds with a high of 69.



Friday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 75.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 62.

Sunday
Rain returns. High of 59.

Monday
Brisk and cooler with a high of 53.

Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 55.

Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 60.

More TOP STORIES News