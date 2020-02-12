AccuWeather Forecast: Windy, but near record high temperatures

Friday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 75.
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 66.
Sunday
Rain returns. High of 59.
Monday
Brisk and cooler with a high of 53.
Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 58.
Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 62.
Thursday
April showers with a high of 52.
