AccuWeather Forecast: Windy, but near record high temperatures

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday starts out with a storm threat, but we could approach record highs in temperature as gusty winds pick up.



Friday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 75.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 66.

Sunday
Rain returns. High of 59.

Monday
Brisk and cooler with a high of 53.

Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 58.

Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 62.

Thursday
April showers with a high of 52.

