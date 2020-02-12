weather

AccuWeather: Get ready for a cool down!

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get ready for a cool down this weekend!

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:




Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 65.

Sunday
Cool sunshine with a high of 64.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 65.

Tuesday
Fall is here with a high of 68.

Wednesday
Warmer sun with a high of 76.

Thursday
Above average with a high of 78.

Friday
Showers possible with a high of 74.



Watch Episode 2 of Rising Risk
EMBED More News Videos

Here in New York, scientists are trying to figure out how fast the world's oceans are rising and how that impacts flooding in New York Harbor.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
'Rising Risk' docuseries examines alarming NYC flood predictions
What happens when we run out of names for 2020 hurricanes?
Coast-to Coast Nightmare: Gulf prepares for Sally, CA battles wildfires
How wildfire smoke can impact your health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Exclusive: Video shows car slamming into home in NYC
Pedestrian struck, killed by out-of-control SUV in NYC
Trump says US will have 100M vaccine doses by 2021
CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash
Coronavirus: 'Largest mass fatality incident' ever in New York City
Save Broadway: Officials call for federal funding
Show More
Principals union says NYC schools need 10,000 more teachers
Couple who met at NJ nursing home get married after COVID delay
7 On Your Side: Magnificent garden killed after pesticide over-spray
Pine-Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces: EPA
Wilfred forms in Atlantic, last on 2020's list of storm names
More TOP STORIES News