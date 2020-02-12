weather

AccuWeather: Light rain mix

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will feature a light mix of rain, ice and snow north and west of the city with temperatures in the low 40s.
Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast.


Click here for snowfall totals around the Tri-State area.

Friday
Light rain or a mix. High 42.

Saturday
Brisky and bright. High 40.

Sunday
Storm offshore? High 39.

Monday
Clouds and sun. High 32.

Tuesday
Snow or rain. High of 38.

Wednesday
Bright and blustery. High of 30.

Thursday
Stays cold with a high of 28.

