AccuWeather: Mild mix

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a late shower possible, but we'll remind mild with temperatures reaching the upper 60s.



Wednesday
Clouds return with a high of 67.

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Our next soaker, with a high of 53.

Friday
Raw and rainy with a high of 52.

Saturday
Mild clearing with a high of 63.

Sunday
Milder clearing with a high of 60.

Monday
Chance of rain with a high of 62.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 65.

