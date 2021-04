AccuWeather: Mild mix

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a late shower possible, but we'll remind mild with temperatures reaching the upper 60s.Clouds return with a high of 67.AccuWeather Alert: Our next soaker, with a high of 53.Raw and rainy with a high of 52.Mild clearing with a high of 63.Milder clearing with a high of 60.Chance of rain with a high of 62.Clouds and sun with a high of 65.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app