AccuWeather: Milder and mostly cloudy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Milder on Wednesday but there will be more clouds than sunshine and some rain is possible.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy and milder. High of 56.
Thursday
THANKSGIVING: Mainly morning rain with a high of 60.
Friday
Mild mix. High of 59.
Saturday
Sun and a shower with a high of 56.
Sunday
Rain possible. High of 52.
Monday
Evening rain with a high of 54.
Tuesday
Chillier with a high of 49.
