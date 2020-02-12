AccuWeather: Milder melting

Wednesday
Milder melting with a high of 50.
Thursday
Breezy and blue with a high of 46.
Friday
Nice and normal with a high of 43.
Saturday
Some rain possible with a high of 49.
Sunday
Dry daytime with a high of 52.
Monday
Mild shower with a high of 50.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 44.
