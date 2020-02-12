weather

AccuWeather: Milder melting

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be the best bet of the week with a shot at 50 degrees.

Wednesday
Milder melting with a high of 50.

Thursday
Breezy and blue with a high of 46.

Friday
Nice and normal with a high of 43.

Saturday
Some rain possible with a high of 49.

Sunday
Dry daytime with a high of 52.

Monday
Mild shower with a high of 50.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 44.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up


RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Salon owner collects items to help people in need across Texas
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
Here's how much snow fell in Tri-State area
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
Golfers, others react to Woods accident: 'Sending a special prayer'
NJ plumber, apprentice provide helping hand to storm-ravaged TX
'Pure Rage': Ex-NYPD officer, NYC Republican latest local riot arrests
No charges against officers involved in Daniel Prude's death
Boy with rare genetic disorder starts blindfold cereal challenge
Granville Woods, the 'Black Edison,' helped shape NYC transit system
Show More
Tiger Woods' career: Timeline of memorable moments
Boy Scout leader facing child porn charges, had hidden camera at home
LI man accused of murdering housemate during fight while drinking
Staten Island man reunited with the officers who saved him
Deputy finds missing 13-year-old girl in Florida motel
More TOP STORIES News