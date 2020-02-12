weather

AccuWeather: Milder, with melting

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be the best bet of the week with a shot at 50 degrees.

Wednesday
Milder melting with a high of 52.

Thursday
Breezy and blue with a high of 46.
Friday
Nice and normal with a high of 43.

Saturday
Some rain possible with a high of 51.

Sunday
Dry daytime with a high of 50.

Monday
Mild shower with a high of 48.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 40.
