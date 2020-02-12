weather

AccuWeather: More chances for snow this week

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a bitter cold but sunny day, clouds will increase tonight bringing more snow to the Tri-State area.

Snow on Tuesday will mix with sleet and rain in New York City and along the coast, limiting accumulations to a coating to an inch.

Areas to the north and west will see 1-3 inches.

Keep those shovels handy for more snow later in the week!

RELATED | Check here for snowfall totals from Sunday's storm.

Monday
Brisk and colder with a high of 30.

Tuesday
Rain or snow? High of 36.

Wednesday
Brisk and chillier with a high of 32.

Thursday
A bit of PM snow with a high of 28.

Friday
Cold and overcast with a high of 30.

Saturday
Very cold. High of 28.

Sunday
Even colder with a high of 22.

