AccuWeather: More chances for snow this week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a bitter cold but sunny day, clouds will increase tonight bringing more snow to the Tri-State area.Snow on Tuesday will mix with sleet and rain in New York City and along the coast, limiting accumulations to a coating to an inch.Areas to the north and west will see 1-3 inches.Keep those shovels handy for more snow later in the week!Brisk and colder with a high of 30.Rain or snow? High of 36.Brisk and chillier with a high of 32.A bit of PM snow with a high of 28.Cold and overcast with a high of 30.Very cold. High of 28.Even colder with a high of 22.