AccuWeather: More chances for snow this week

Snow on Tuesday will mix with sleet and rain in New York City and along the coast, limiting accumulations to a coating to an inch.
Areas to the north and west will see 1-3 inches.
Keep those shovels handy for more snow later in the week!
Monday
Brisk and colder with a high of 30.
Tuesday
Rain or snow? High of 36.
Wednesday
Brisk and chillier with a high of 32.
Thursday
A bit of PM snow with a high of 28.
Friday
Cold and overcast with a high of 30.
Saturday
Very cold. High of 28.
Sunday
Even colder with a high of 22.
