AccuWeather: Much cooler

While dry weather is forecast to return on Saturday, so too is more wintry air.
After a high of 71 degrees in New York City on Thursday, temperatures will be stuck in the 40s on Saturday
Saturday
Dramatic drop. High of 48.
SPRING FORWARD: Remember to turn your clock ahead 1 hour
Sunday
Stays gusty with a high of 53.
Monday
Chilly day with a high of 40.
Tuesday
Chance of rain or a mix, especially in the PM with a high of 40.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy. High of 50.
Thursday
Rain chance with a high of 52.
Friday
Drying out, windy. High 48.
