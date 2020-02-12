weather

AccuWeather: Much cooler

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The spring tease is over. A windchill in the mid-teens will kickoff the weekend.

While dry weather is forecast to return on Saturday, so too is more wintry air.

After a high of 71 degrees in New York City on Thursday, temperatures will be stuck in the 40s on Saturday

Saturday
Dramatic drop. High of 48.

SPRING FORWARD: Remember to turn your clock ahead 1 hour
Sunday
Stays gusty with a high of 53.

Monday
Chilly day with a high of 40.



Tuesday
Chance of rain or a mix, especially in the PM with a high of 40.

Wednesday
Mostly cloudy. High of 50.

Thursday
Rain chance with a high of 52.

Friday
Drying out, windy. High 48.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

