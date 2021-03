AccuWeather: Much cooler

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The spring tease is over. A windchill in the mid-teens will kickoff the weekend.While dry weather is forecast to return on Saturday, so too is more wintry air.After a high of 71 degrees in New York City on Thursday, temperatures will be stuck in the 40s on SaturdayDramatic drop. High of 48.Stays gusty with a high of 53.Chilly day with a high of 40.Chance of rain or a mix, especially in the PM with a high of 40.Mostly cloudy. High of 50.Rain chance with a high of 52.Drying out, windy. High 48.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app