AccuWeather: Nice & warm

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 74.
Saturday
Stray shower with a high of 74.
Sunday
Another shower in the afternoon/evening. High of 72.
Monday
Shower or 2 with a high of 70.
Tuesday
Clouds to sun. High of 71.
Wednesday
Warmer mix with a high of 75.
Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 73.
