weather

AccuWeather: Nice & warm

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Nice and Warm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday continues the trend of sunshine with the possibility for a brief, passing shower in some parts of the Tri-State.

NEW: Watch Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android



Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 74.



Saturday
Stray shower with a high of 74.

Sunday
Another shower in the afternoon/evening. High of 72.

Monday
Shower or 2 with a high of 70.

Tuesday
Clouds to sun. High of 71.

Wednesday
Warmer mix with a high of 75.

Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 73.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Large waterspout spotted at Jersey Shore over weekend
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks: CDC
New CDC mask guidelines, explained
Yankees' Torres tests positive for COVID; SS had virus last offseason
A rare look at the intense NYPD ESU training
NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn leaves hospital
CT teen speaks out after being target of racist Snapchat post
NY CVS employee found with fraudulent vaccination cards
Show More
Mother pushing police to crack Brooklyn cold case of teen son's murder
Kean University kicks off 10 in-person graduation ceremonies
'Lack of empathy' in Black doctor's care before COVID death: Report
'Death to Palestine' spray painted on NYC mosque
Deadly shooting, crash precedes shooting of NYPD officer
More TOP STORIES News