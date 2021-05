AccuWeather: Nice & warm

NEW: Watch Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday continues the trend of sunshine with the possibility for a brief, passing shower in some parts of the Tri-State.Sun and clouds with a high of 74.Stray shower with a high of 74.Another shower in the afternoon/evening. High of 72.Shower or 2 with a high of 70.Clouds to sun. High of 71.Warmer mix with a high of 75.Clouds and sun with a high of 73.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app