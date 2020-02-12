weather

AccuWeather: Not as warm

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Not as warm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An incoming sea breeze will knock down temperatures a bit Thursday, but we'll still reach the upper 70s.

NEW: Watch Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android





Thursday
Cooler coast. High of 77.

Friday
More clouds with a high of 76.

Saturday
Comfy cover with a high of 81.

Sunday
Toasty thunderstorm. High of 88.

Monday
Cooler mix. High of 73.

Tuesday
Warmer mix. High of 77.

Wednesday
Shower, thunderstorm. High of 84.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
National Hurricane Center already watching a potential storm
Large waterspout spotted at Jersey Shore over weekend
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child falls through subway grate at park in Brooklyn
Here are the COVID restrictions ending today
Plaza Hotel offers tour ahead of Thursday reopening
2 women injured when truck crashes into bus stop
Teacher says she hugged school shooter after disarming her
Paul Mooney, pioneering comedian and actor, dies at 79
NJ to offer COVID vaccine incentives as part of 'Operation Jersey Summer'
Show More
How diverse is your police department? 7 On Your Side Investigates
Business owners stuck in the middle of NY mask guidance, customers
Gilda's Club NYC holds virtual benefit 'It's Always Something'
Billy Porter reveals he's been living with HIV for years
Lollapalooza unveils lineup after festival announces return
More TOP STORIES News