AccuWeather: Not as warm

Thursday
Cooler coast. High of 77.
Friday
More clouds with a high of 76.
Saturday
Comfy cover with a high of 81.
Sunday
Toasty thunderstorm. High of 88.
Monday
Cooler mix. High of 73.
Tuesday
Warmer mix. High of 77.
Wednesday
Shower, thunderstorm. High of 84.
