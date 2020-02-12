AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warmer for Memorial Day

After a lingering shower early in the morning north of New York City, Monday will turn out partly sunny and warmer as highs approach 70 degrees!
Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android
Sunday's Major League Baseball game between the Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field has been postponed due to the weather.
Monday
MEMORIAL DAY! Shower to sun. High of 69.
Tuesday
Warmer and pleasant with a high of 77.
Wednesday
Sun to clouds. High of 76.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 75.
Friday
Humid thunderstorms. High of 79.
Saturday
Warmer and humid with a high of 83.
Sunday
Warm and humid. High of 88.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
AccuTrack Radar New York City view
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV