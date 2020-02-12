weather

AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warmer for Memorial Day

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warmer for Memorial Day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have another round of steady rain moving through the area Sunday afternoon, holding temperatures around 50 degrees, and feeling even cooler with a stiff breeze, but that'll taper to a few showers and a bit of drizzle Sunday night.

After a lingering shower early in the morning north of New York City, Monday will turn out partly sunny and warmer as highs approach 70 degrees!

Sunday's Major League Baseball game between the Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field has been postponed due to the weather.

Monday
MEMORIAL DAY! Shower to sun. High of 69.

Tuesday
Warmer and pleasant with a high of 77.

Wednesday
Sun to clouds. High of 76.

Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 75.

Friday
Humid thunderstorms. High of 79.

Saturday
Warmer and humid with a high of 83.

Sunday
Warm and humid. High of 88.


