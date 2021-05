AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warmer for Memorial Day

EMBED >More News Videos Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Week Ahead.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have another round of steady rain moving through the area Sunday afternoon, holding temperatures around 50 degrees, and feeling even cooler with a stiff breeze, but that'll taper to a few showers and a bit of drizzle Sunday night.After a lingering shower early in the morning north of New York City, Monday will turn out partly sunny and warmer as highs approach 70 degrees!Sunday's Major League Baseball game between the Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field has been postponed due to the weather.MEMORIAL DAY! Shower to sun. High of 69.Warmer and pleasant with a high of 77.Sun to clouds. High of 76.Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 75.Humid thunderstorms. High of 79.Warmer and humid with a high of 83.Warm and humid. High of 88.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app