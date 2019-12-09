AccuWeather: Rain arriving Monday - may soon turn to snow

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain will be arriving on Monday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Milder rain with a high of 56.
Tuesday
More rain with a high of 62.
Wednesday
Windy and cooler with a high of 38.
Thursday
Quite cold with a hih of 33.
Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 41.
Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 49.
Sunday
Breezy shower with a high of 50.
