Weather

AccuWeather: Rain arriving Monday - may soon turn to snow

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain will be arriving on Monday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Monday
Milder rain with a high of 56.



Tuesday

More rain with a high of 62.

Wednesday
Windy and cooler with a high of 38.

Thursday
Quite cold with a hih of 33.


Friday

Sun to clouds with a high of 41.

Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 49.

Sunday
Breezy shower with a high of 50.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 woman dead, 1 hurt after being hit by subway train at Brooklyn station
'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79
Off-duty police officer faces drunk driving charge after deadly crash
Police: Man whacks woman over head with umbrella on subway platform
Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch puppeteer from 'Sesame Street' dies
Baby can't contain her joy when mom turns on her hearing aids
Tesla on autopilot slams into police cruiser, disabled vehicle
Show More
Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting
Town hall meeting for residents affected by Queens sewage spill
Hundreds sleep out in Times Square to fight homelessness
Chicago rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after medical episode
Eli Manning to return as Giants starting QB on Monday Night Football
More TOP STORIES News