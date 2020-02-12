AccuWeather: Rain returns

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be mostly cloudy, but periods of rain may begin in the afternoon and into the evening.
(Remember to turn back the clocks before going to bed!)
Sunday
Comfortable with a sunset before 5! High 56.
Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Blustery conditions and a high of 43.
Tuesday
Chilly choice. High 48.
Wednesday
Milder with a high of 57.
Thursday
Even milder. High 63.
Friday
Sunny and mild. High 65.
Saturday
Still mild with a high of 65.
