AccuWeather: Rainy start, turning mild

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a rainy start on Wednesday. Then temperatures will be mild.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Wednesday
Slow start with a high of 61.
Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Soaking rain with a high of 54.
Friday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain with possible flakes to finish with a high of 45.
Saturday
Chilly Halloween with a high of 47.
Sunday
Comfy blend with a of 58.
Monday
Bright and blustery with a high of 47.
Tuesday
Pleasant sun with a high of 54.
