AccuWeather: Rainy start, turning mild

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a rainy start on Wednesday. Then temperatures will be mild.

TROPICAL TRACKER: How Tropical Storm Zeta could impact NYC area



Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:




Wednesday
Slow start with a high of 61.

Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Soaking rain with a high of 54.

Friday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain with possible flakes to finish with a high of 45.

Saturday
Chilly Halloween with a high of 47.

Sunday
Comfy blend with a of 58.

Monday
Bright and blustery with a high of 47.

Tuesday
Pleasant sun with a high of 54.

