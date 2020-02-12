weather

AccuWeather: Snow arrives this afternoon

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A major winter storm is arriving today for the Tri-State area. Expect snow and strong winds that could create blizzard-like conditions.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire New York City are for Wednesday into Thursday. A foot or more of snow could fall on parts of the area and blizzard-like conditions are possible.

Wednesday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow arrives in the afternoon and windy. High 33.

Thursday
Snow tapers off. High of 31.

Friday
Partly sunny. High 32.

Saturday
Sun and Clouds. High of 32.

Sunday
Afternoon shower. High 38.

Monday
Clouds to sun. High 40.

Tuesday
Windy shower. High of 42.



