AccuWeather: Snowstorm winds down

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The winter storm that brought heavy snow across the Tri-State will leave behind a mostly cloudy, cold day.

Thursday
Cloudy and cold after a snowy start High 30.

Friday
Partly sunny. High 32.

Saturday
Sun and Clouds. High of 32.

Sunday
Afternoon shower. High 38.

Monday
Clouds to sun. High 40.

Tuesday
Windy shower. High of 42.

Wednesday
Party sunny. High 41.



