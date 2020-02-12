AccuWeather: Some rain lingers

weather

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a bit of rain or drizzle and will remain cloudy throughout the evening.



Monday
A bit of rain with a high of 52.

Tuesday
Clouds breaking. High of 61.

Wednesday
Shower late with a high of 61.

Thursday
A few showers. High of 59.

Friday
Shower or two with a high of 58.

Saturday
Sun and a shower. High of 63.

Sunday
Rain possible with a high of 62.

