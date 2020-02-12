AccuWeather: Some rain lingers

Monday
A bit of rain with a high of 52.
Tuesday
Clouds breaking. High of 61.
Wednesday
Shower late with a high of 61.
Thursday
A few showers. High of 59.
Friday
Shower or two with a high of 58.
Saturday
Sun and a shower. High of 63.
Sunday
Rain possible with a high of 62.
