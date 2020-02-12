AccuWeather: Some sun

RELATED | Flooding, power outages reported as storms hit Tri-State
WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android
Sunday
Some sun. High 75.
Monday
Shower at times with a high of 77.
Tuesday
Shower or thunderstorm. High of 82.
Wednesday
Pleasant sunshine with a high of 79.
Thursday
Nice with sun and clouds. High of 79.
Friday
Warmer blend with a high of 85.
Saturday
Thunder threat. High of 84.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar
AccuTrack Radar New York City view
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV