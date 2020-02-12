AccuWeather: Some sun

weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be a pretty nice day overall with clouds and some sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Sunday
Some sun. High 75.

Monday
Shower at times with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Shower or thunderstorm. High of 82.

Wednesday
Pleasant sunshine with a high of 79.

Thursday
Nice with sun and clouds. High of 79.

Friday
Warmer blend with a high of 85.

Saturday
Thunder threat. High of 84.


