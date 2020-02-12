Weather

AccuWeather: Spring-like weather returns!

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Spring-like weather will be returning on Sunday!

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Remember to spring forward before you go to bed on Saturday!

Sunday

Much milder with a high of 58.

Monday
Even warmer with a high of 67.

Tuesday
Mild PM shower with a high of 62.

Wednesday
Cloudy and breezy with a high of 58.

Thursday
Quite nice with a high of 53.

Friday
Pleasant blend with a high of 55.

Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 53.

