NEW YORK (WABC) -- Spring-like weather will be returning on Sunday!
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Remember to spring forward before you go to bed on Saturday!
Sunday
Much milder with a high of 58.
Monday
Even warmer with a high of 67.
Tuesday
Mild PM shower with a high of 62.
Wednesday
Cloudy and breezy with a high of 58.
Thursday
Quite nice with a high of 53.
Friday
Pleasant blend with a high of 55.
Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 53.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Spring-like weather returns!
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News