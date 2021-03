AccuWeather: Steady rain and breezy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Steady rain, including possible heavy downpours, will move in late Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning.AccuWeather Alert: Steady PM rain. High of 63.AccuWeather Alert: Soaking start with a high of 48.Brighter but brisk. High of 43.Brisk breaks with a high of 56.Milder blend. High of 62.Clouds and sun. High of 63.Partly sunny with a high of 61.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app