AccuWeather: Steady rain and breezy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Steady rain, including possible heavy downpours, will move in late Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning.



Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert: Steady PM rain. High of 63.

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Soaking start with a high of 48.

Friday
Brighter but brisk. High of 43.

Saturday
Brisk breaks with a high of 56.

Sunday
Milder blend. High of 62.

Monday
Clouds and sun. High of 63.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 61.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

